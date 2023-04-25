Home

Video Gallery

Explained: What Is Period Flu? What Are The Causes, Symptoms And Preventive Measures? All You Need To Know | WATCH VIDEO

Explained: What Is Period Flu? What Are The Causes, Symptoms And Preventive Measures? All You Need To Know | WATCH VIDEO

Period Flu: Nausea, Dizziness, Headache, Fatigue, joint Pain, Cramps and backache are some of the main symptoms of Period Flu. If you experience the same during your menstrual cycle then there are a few preventive measures for the same. Watch video.

What Is Period Flu: Do you experience flu like symptoms such as nausea, headache and dizziness during periods? Well don’t worry. Let us tell you that a lot of women face the same during periods. This condition is called as period flu. It basically describes a group of symptoms that some people experience just before their periods. Period flu has a connection to changes in hormone levels during a woman’s menstrual cycle. Watch video to know the causes, symptoms and preventive tips for Period Flu.