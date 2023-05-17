Home

Explained: What Is Summer Cold? What Are It’s Symptoms And How To Prevent It – Watch Video

What is summer cold: A summer cold is simply a common cold that people catch during winters. The infection is often mistaken for seasonal allergies as well. Its widely believed that you can only catch a cold during winters. Watch video to know more in detail.

What is summer cold: Are you experiencing continuous runny nose, sneezing and fever during the extreme hot weather? Well, then you might be dealing with summer cold. Now what’s a summer cold you ask? A summer cold is simply a common cold that people catch during winters. The infection is often mistaken for seasonal allergies as well. Its widely believed that you can only catch a cold during winters. However that’s not the case. Catching cold in Summers is exactly like catching cold in winters. Even if it’s hot outside, the rhinovirus that causes common colds can spread and infect people just as easily. Let us know more about summer cold, it’s symptoms, causes and how to treat it. Watch video.