EXPLAINED: What Is Superwoman Syndrome, It’s Symptoms And Tips To Deal With It – Watch Video

The common symptoms of woman syndrome includes chronic fatigue, insomnia and other sleep disturbances, frequent headaches or migraines, Anxiety and depression. Know more about superwoman syndrome in the video.

What Is Superwoman Syndrome: Juggling between your career and home, looking after your kids and husband, keeping up with the fitness classes, fulfilling social engagement and so on.. Are you feeling a pressure to accomplish everything with perfection in all spheres of your life, yet you end up feeling overwhelmed, stress and that you aren’t doing enough..? There are chances that you might be suffering from superwoman syndrome. In this phenomenon, a woman neglects her personal needs in order to achieve perfection in every work she does. This relentless strive for perfection can have adverse affect on the overall health of a woman. Let us know more about this syndrome in the video.