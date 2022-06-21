In the recent times, people have become very health conscious, and many have turned vegan. We’ll we all must have heard about the term vegan and must have assumed it as vegetarian. Well that is not so, veganism and vegetarianism are two different terms. In fact, the number of people choosing become veganism is rising globally. Recently, the central government published the final notification for Food and Safety Standards (Vegan) Regulations, 2022. It specified what constitutes vegan food, what kind of labelling/packaging will be required for it and the compliances for Food Business Operators too. In this video let’s understand all about veganism and India’s vegan food regulations.