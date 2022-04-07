All about Covid-19 new variant XE: Just when we thought that we are heading back to times when Covid-19 did not exist and we could live our lives unmasked again, a new variant was detected in UK in January. This new variant is known as XE variant of coronavirus and is called as recombinant as it contains mutations BA.1 as well as BA.2 variants of Omicron. So fa a total of 600 samples of XE variant has been have been found in different countries. The emergence of a new variant has concerned people about their health and safety. So, to clear all your doubts, we have with us Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, who will be giving us a brief insight on what this new variant XE is all about, it’s symptoms, treatment and should people worry about it or not. Watch video.Also Read - Video: This is How SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Celebrated RRR's Success