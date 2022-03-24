What’s Status Of BA.2 Omicron Variant In India? Should People Worry? Expert Speaks : The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has created a panic situation globally, especially in China, UK and many parts of South Asian countries. Government and health officials are taking all necessary steps to stop the potential fourth wave of coronavirus. Talking about India, the country hasn’t seen any surge in the cases so far and the cases have been declining everyday. But a lot of people are still worried about the fourth Covid-19 wave and are raising concern about the same. In this video, we have with us Dr.Manav Manchanda, director, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences who will give us a brief on the status of BA.2 stealth Omicron and should India worry about it or not. Watch video.Also Read - New Health Law Draft Bill To Be Introduced Soon, Will Include Various Measures Such As Isolation, Quarantine And Lockdown