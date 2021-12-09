iPhone 13 Production Fall : Tech giant Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 smartphones production fell 20 percent short of previous plans in September-October, says reports. Apple had launched iPhone 13 series and new iPad devices in September. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple had said in October that impact of supply chain challenges would worsen during the holiday sales quarter which one of the busiest for the company as consumers buy a lot of products then. Reportedly, in the month of October iPhone and iPad assembly got halted for the first time in more than than years. Watch this video to know about the further details on iPhone 13 production fall.Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Launched In India, Booking Starts At Rs.499 | Checkout Key Features And Price