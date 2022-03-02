Amid the growing tension between Ukraine and Russia, nearly 14,000 students are still stuck in the war-torn country. Indian government is doing it’s best to evacuate Indian citizens from the war zone. While these efforts of ringing back the Indian students is going at a fast pace, an important question that arises in our minds is that why Indian students choose Ukraine to study MBBS? Well, one of the prime reasons why Indian students prefer Ukraine for medical studies is the high-quality education that the country provides. The another most important factor is the cheap tuition-fee of Rs. 30-40 lakhs, which is enough for 5 and a half year of MBBS course. Watch this video to know why Ukraine is a desired option among Indian students for medical studies.