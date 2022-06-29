Kannauj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh is known as the perfume capital of India. Kannauj started manufacturing attar in the 7th century as per Harsha-Charit. Many families in the town are engaged for generations, in the making of ‘attar’. Attar and oil extracts are used in perfumes and essential oils for consumer products such as soap, shampoo. Craftsmen follow the traditional method of hydro-distillation process, called ‘deg bhapka’ for making Attar. Attar makers of Kannauj can draw out the fragrance from natural ingredients, such as different kinds of flowers, herbs and spices. Usually, the flowers are plucked at dawn so that they retain the best fragrance. Kannauj’s attar is exported across the world. Kannauj Perfumes got the Geographical Indication tag in 2014.