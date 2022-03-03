The Russia-Ukraine tension is increasing day by day and there’s zero signs of conflict not ending immediately. Russia had initially thought that winning over Ukraine would be easy but it does not seem as easy as they thought it to be. Ukrainian forces have come out as strong opponents who are trying hard to safeguard their country from the war and is giving a tough fight to Russia. Kyiv an Kharkiv are yet to be occupied by Russia. Reportedly, Russia has still not launched a full throttle assault as it is not aiming for any civilian casualties. There has been a mysterious absence of Russian Air Force in Ukraine-Russia war. It appears that Russia does not want to take high risk with their own aircraft and pilots. Watch video to find out more.