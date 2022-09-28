Maasai Mara video: Maasai Mara is one of Africa’s greatest wildlife reserves. It is situated in south-west Kenya. Maasai mara national Reserve stretches 1,510 sq km. This wildlife reserve hosts 95 species of mammals and over 570 species of birds. The best time to visit this wildlife is in July-October. This is the same place where Ranbir Kapoor proposed Alia Bhatt. Watch VideoAlso Read - Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 'Bachna Ae Haseeno Lo Mai Aagya' Barfi Actor's Most Killer Looks That Can Make You Go Gaga - Watch