Home

Video Gallery

Eye Flu Prevention: Home Remedies That Can Prevent Eye Flu – Watch Video

Eye Flu Prevention: Home Remedies That Can Prevent Eye Flu – Watch Video

Eye Flu home remedies: The discomfort & irritation due to eye flu can lead many to seek effective home remedies. In this video, we have listed a few home remedies that are proven to combat eye flu. Watch video.

Eye Flu Prevention: Due to continuous rains, floods and waterlogging, conjunctivitis cases have been on the rise across the country from Delhi, Mumbai to Arunachal Pradesh. Conjunctivitis or eye flu is caused by a vital or bacterial infection or allergy. It can cause redness, itchiness and discharge in the eyes and one may also feel difficulty in opening their eyes in the morning due to crust formation over it. However it doesn’t affect the vision and can be completely treated. The discomfort & irritation can lead many to seek effective home remedies. In this video, we have listed a few home remedies that are proven to combat eye flu. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.