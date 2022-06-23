Eyecare Tips: Are you suffering from a poor eyesight? If yes, then there are various bad habits that causes the same. These unhealthy habits include smoking , no regular eye checkup, relying on redness eye drops and watching tv at night. These habits needs to be stopped as soon as possible if you want a good eyesight. In this video, we have mentioned a few everyday habits that causes a poor eyesight which you need to stop as soon as possible. Watch video.Also Read - Yoga For Weight Loss: 6 Asanas to Help You Burn Belly Fat