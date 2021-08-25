Facial Exercises Using Spoons: An easy technique that claims to deliver skin-lifting effects without surgery, needles or even expensive skin-care products is Face Yoga. This growing trend involves massage and exercises that stimulate your face muscles which are designed to alleviate you from tension, stress and worry. But if you are worried about your wrinkles and fine lines, then here are some easy and quick facial exercises that you can follow using spoons right from the comfort of your home in order to tackle all these problems and make your face look sharper. Watch video to know how it is done.Also Read - Wondering Why Rice Makes You Feel Tired and Drowsy? Read on