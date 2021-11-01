Meta to launch Camera and smartwatch : Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is all set to launch it’s very first smartwatch and front-facing camera. As per the image leak, Meta smartwatch may come up with a notch design and rounded squarish dial with rounded corners and according to the code in the app, the smartwatch may be conamed as ‘Milan’. The products will be likely to compete against Apple, in the market. Watch video to get detailed insights on these gadgets.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Get Best Deals And Offers On POCO Smartphones, Watch Video