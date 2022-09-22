Falguni Nayar Video: Falguni Nayar, the founder of fashion brand and beauty e-commerce company Nykaa, has become the richest woman in the country. According to reports, her wealth has increased by 345% since last year. Falguni Nayyar’s net worth has increased to Rs. 38,700 crores. She has achieved this position, leaving behind Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the founder of Biocon Limited. According to the data, Falguni Nayar’s assets increased by Rs 30,000 crore last year. Falguni Nayar worked as an investment banker for 18 years before starting Nykaa. In the year 2012, she started Nykaa. Today, this company is the largest online beauty product company.Also Read - Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Surpasses Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Become Richest Woman In India

