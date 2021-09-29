Contraception Methods : Contraception or birth control is a method, medicine or device designed to prevent pregnancy. Also referred as family planning or fertility control, the choice of contraception depends upon a person’s health, frequency of sexual activity and desire to have children in future. There are different kinds of birth controls available namely implants, intrauterine devices, injections, pills, vaginal rings, barrier methods and sterialisation. In this video we have with us Dr. Vasundara Jagannathan who is a senior fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility, Chennai, who will be explaining about the significance of contraception, why is it important and the best and effective contraception methods available.Also Read - World Heart Day 2021: Why Are Youngsters Getting More Prone To Heart Attacks? Explained, Watch Video