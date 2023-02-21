Home

Fans React As Virat Kohli Becomes Sixth Fastest To Score 25,000 runs

As run machine Virat Kohli became the sixth and fastest batter to score 25,000 runs across formats, shattering master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record, the question arises once again that is he t

As run machine Virat Kohli became the sixth and fastest batter to score 25,000 runs across formats, shattering master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record, the question arises once again that is he the GOAT — the Greatest of All of Time. King Kohli became the fastest batsman to achieve the feat — in 492 matches and 549 innings.