Fans Slam World Cup Broadcasters For Roasting Temba Bavuma On Air

The ICC’s official broadcaster for the ODI World Cup 2023, Star Sports, came in for criticism for sharing memes about South African captain Temba Bavuma on air. Star Sports shared the memes before the second semi-final after his four ball duck. Bavuma is unable to perform in the ongoing world cup, however he captained his team well and took it to semi final.