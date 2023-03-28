Home

“Fansi Do…” Advocates Demand Capital Punishment For Atiq Ahmed, Brother In Umesh Pal kidnapping Case

Advocates demanded capital punishment for accused Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Umesh Pal kidnapping case in March 28. Atiq Ahmed was brought from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj’s Naini jail on March 27. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal murdered on Feb 24.

