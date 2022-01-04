Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar marriage news : We witnessed so many grand Bollywood weddings in 2021. Now as per latest reports, one of the most loved celebrity couples, Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to marry in the month of March in Mumbai. The rumors of their wedding is doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, the duo have been in a relationship since 3 long years and live together. This is an exciting news for the all their fans out there. Know more details on the news in this videoAlso Read - Ranbir-Alia To Varun-Kiara: Fresh Bollywood On-Screen Pairing In 2022, Checkout Full List Here