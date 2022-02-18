Farhan Akhtar marriage- Another B-town couple has planned a wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have planned to get married on 19th of February. Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar has confirmed that the wedding will not be on a large scale due to the pandemic. After being together for four years , actor are all set to tie knot. The preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners. It will be an intimate ceremony. Farhan and Shibani’s wedding will be a very simple affair and will take place at Javed Akhtar family home in Khandala. Reportedly, a lot of big Bollywood stars will be attending their grand wedding. The confirmed wedding guest list is also revealed. Watch video to know which Bollywood biggies will be attending their wedding ceremony.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi Ceremony Starts: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi Stun in Yellow- See Pics And Videos