Farmers protest 2.0: How to navigate Delhi traffic
If you are commuting in Delhi, Noida or Ghaziabad this week, we have some update for you, Traffic congestion gripped ...
If you are commuting in Delhi, Noida or Ghaziabad this week, we have some update for you, Traffic congestion gripped the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders because of the scheduled farmers’ protest and heightened security measures implemented by the authorities.
Huge traffic jams were witnessed on the highways that connect Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders. Many people take the Ghazipur border road to go to Delhi from Noida.
There is a traffic jam on the DND flyover. Notably, this flyover also connects Noida with South Delhi.
According to latest reports, traffic is moving slow on NH-48, which connects Delhi and Gurugram.
To further prevent traffic jams, the authorities have banned goods-carrying vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.
Ghaziabad, Kaushambi and Anand Vihar border also witnessed traffic jams.
talking about the protests then Two crucial border points connecting Delhi and Haryana remain closed for traffic on the third day of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest
Delhi Police is on extra vigilance, with barricades set up in central Delhi leading to Parliament and other sensitive locations. Protesting farmers have been halted at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana near Ambala by the Haryana Police.
At the Tikri and Singhu borders, Delhi Police has implemented multiple layers of barricades, barbed wires, and concrete blocks to prevent farmers from entering the capital.
