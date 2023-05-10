Home

Farooq Abdullah Calls Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘dangerous’ | Imran Khan Arrest

Reacting to the arrest of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on May 10 said that they need to stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent. He also said that an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for the nation.

