ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Farooq Abdullah Calls Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘dangerous’ | Imran Khan Arrest

Farooq Abdullah Calls Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘dangerous’ | Imran Khan Arrest

Reacting to the arrest of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on May 10 said that they need to stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent. He also said that an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for the nation.

Updated: May 10, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Reacting to the arrest of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on May 10 said that they need to stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent. He also said that an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for the nation.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics