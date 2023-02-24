Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Farzi Actress Rashi Khanna, Avneet Kaur Snapped In Glamorous Avatar | Watch Video

Farzi Actress Rashi Khanna, Avneet Kaur Snapped In Glamorous Avatar | Watch Video

Farzi Actress Rashi Khanna, Avneet Kaur Snapped In Glamorous Avatar | Watch Video

Updated: February 24, 2023 6:05 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event on Thursday where he referred Kiara Advani as ‘my wife’. A video from the event surfaced online and left the fans of the couple gushing over it. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot earlier this month in Jaisalmer. Many other celebs like Avneet Kaur, Suhana Khan were also Spotted around the city.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 24, 2023 6:05 PM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 6:05 PM IST