Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor’s Grand Entry At Special Screening Of Farzi, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Also Join

B-Town celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnan and many more glammed the special screening of Farzi. Watch video.

Farzi Screening: A special screening of the web series Farzi was held last evening which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Shahid Kapoor was seen making a grand entry at the event. B-Town celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnan and many more glammed the event. Watch video.