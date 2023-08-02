Home

Video Gallery

5 Styling Mistakes Men Need To Stop Making In 2023

5 Styling Mistakes Men Need To Stop Making In 2023

want to put your best fashion foot forward? Avoid these common fashion mistakes and be ready to look all dapper

Fashion is all about expressing yourself and showcasing your personality but sometimes some common mistakes can create some serious fashion faux pas and make you look far than anything stylish. While there is a common myth that it costs an arm and leg to achieve a stylish look, much contrary to belief, simple fashion hacks and techniques can help you look better without breaking the FDs.

Trending Now

Just like any other skill that comes with practice, dressing better is also a skill that comes with time and patience. However, when it comes to putting your best fashion foot forward we genuinely believe that everyone is on the clock. So to save your some time and effort, we have covered some common styling mistakes that men need to stop making right away!

Here listing 5 styling mistakes men need to avoid to dress better in 2023

Wearing athletic shoes outside of the gym: Yes, we understand that your workout shoes have cost you an arm and leg but just like your workout clothes are reserved for gym and workout wear, similarly athletic shoes also work the best in the gym or while you are working out. Invest in high-quality loafers to complete a formal or semi-formal look and for casual wear, go for casual sneakers. Bag pack with suit: A bag pack can ruin the entire look of a tailored suit in a jiffy. To ensure that your bag doesn’t come in the way of achieving a stylish look, simply switch your bag pack with a messenger bag. If you need to carry just the laptop, use a leather laptop sleeve instead of a bag pack. It looks classier and can add the final touches of elegance to your look. Vent Strings: 3 out of 5 people might not even know if there is something called a vent string, let alone not committing this fashion crime. But to save you from an enthusiast being your fashion police, let’s understand what is vent string. Vent strings are those stitches that hold the suit flaps together from getting wrinkled while it ships from the store and sits on a rack, waiting for you to take it home. Once you have bought the suit, you can simply snip those stitches and let your flap vent. These stitches anyway have a weak hold, you can simply wiggle your finger underneath the x and pop it right off. Strong Fragrances: Sure leather and woody fragrances have their own charm but they don’t really work well when you have the sun shining bright right above you. It’s not that you would feel stronger wearing such fragrance but there is legit science behind switching specific perfumes being designed for specific weather. In summer, you would lean more towards something fresh and light as the fragrance notes would be stronger due to heat. In winter, a darker, muskier scent would be a better choice, as they take longer to evaporate and take time to build up! Choosing something that can work well in all temperatures would be your best bet. Funky Socks With Suit: Unless you are really planning to look unconventional and off-beat, a pair of funky socks can really take away the somberness and seriousness of the outfit. Instead of going for something so eccentric, a basic sock that matches the colour of your trouser and doesn’t break the look should be your pick.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.