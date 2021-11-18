Pinkie Roshan’s Fitness mantra : Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan is an inspiration when it comes to fitness and mediating a healthy body. She does not let her age stop her from doing what she loves even at an age of 67. Just like Hrithik Roshan is very particular about his fitness and workout, Pinkie Roshan too is an avid fitness enthusiast for whom fitness comes as a priority. Pinkie often keeps sharing her fitness videos on Instagram giving us major fitness goals. Watch this video where we have revealed fitness regime and workout routine of Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan.Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Guide On How To Do Surya Namaskar During Pregnancy, Benefits And Precautions | Watch Video