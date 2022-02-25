Some Transformations aren’t about loosing kilos. Sometimes, They are about standing upto life and declaring, “I will not be beaten ! I am a Survivor !” This is Mayuri Kohli Gupta’s inspiring story of grit. As a Child, Mayuri was diagnosed with Spina Bifida. Forced to use crutches, she was often teased by her school mates for being different. Like so many young girls, she too wanted to look pretty and have fun but instead she would often find herself feeling depressed. Watch video to know how Mayuri Kohli Gupta lost weight while suffering from Spina Bifida.