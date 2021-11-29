Smriti Irani Fitness Secrets Revealed : Current Union Minister and popular Tv actress Smriti Irani is a household name because of her character Tulsi from the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which gained her massive popularity. The actress turned politician underwent a drastic weight loss transformation that shocked everyone. Actor Manish Paul had recently share a picture with Smriti Irani in which she appeared unrecognizable to fans. Everyone is astounded to see her transformation and want to know her secret behind this fit to fat journey. Watch this video where we have revealed her fitness and diet secrets.Also Read - Self Care Tips: These Self Care Tips Will Help You Cope With Your Anxiety, Start Practicing Today | Watch Video