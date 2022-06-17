Dads always put their family first, and provide support, encouragement, and wisdom when you need it the most. So, This is the best time to let him know that how much he is special for you. Get him something he will really love the most. Although, many of us have a budget and we struggle to get gifts for our dads. But you need not worry, as in this video we have curated a list of the best gadgets under Rs 1000 that will show that you really took the time to think about for him.

The best 5 gadgets for Fathers Day this year under Rs 1000/only

1) Sportneer massage gun- This gadget is a great gift for active dads in need of a little soothing. This handheld wonder offers several different settings and massage heads, and it boasts and impressive six hours of battery power.

2) A Four level trimmer- All-purpose Gillette trimmer has it all – shaver and e-exchangeable combs with consistent length and contour adaptability. So, this technology will help your dad the most.

3) Wireless speaker with touch lamp: This useful hand-free Bluetooth speakers can easily be carried by your dad. He will enjoy warm lights and superb music, while doing yoga, dinner, outdoors office, on a picnic and more.

4) Magnet charger cable: If your dad has multiple devices and phones and he always needs to charge them. Then, this magnet charger cable will help him the most. The design is functional and there are Six plugs which is easy to carry for him.

5) All in one combo card reader: This is one the coolest gadgets that you can gift your dad under 1000. It has 3 USB hub with high speed USB 2.0 connectivity.

Text by: Ishika Singh Sengar