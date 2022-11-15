Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens On Struggle With Epilepsy, A List Of Celebs Who Fought Rare Diseases And Came Out Victoriously – Watch

From Hrithik Roshan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities who have fought rare diseases and came out strongly. Watch full list in the video.

B-Town Stars Who Suffered Major Diseases: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh opened about her struggle with epilepsy and how she has been managing with the help of medication and workout. The actress took part in an AMA session on Instagram to answer several questions related to epilepsy. Since it’s epilepsy awareness month going on the actress wants to raise awareness on the disease. Well, let us tell you that Sana isn’t just the only actress who is dealing with some health issue. There are many b town Actors who have fought major diseases came out strong. So, in this video, let us take a look at who these actors are. Watch video.