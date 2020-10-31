In an exclusive interview with India.com, Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on why Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is important for her. This film has given her the first proper romantic role. Coming to the topic of her career as a child artiste till now, she makes no bones about feeling lucky and blessed to have worked with and learned from so many stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee. Also Read - Fatima Shana Shaikh Suffered Child Sexual Abuse, Says 'Was Molested at The Age of 3'

Watch her interview here: