Natural remedies for vaginal discharge : Vaginal discharge is a very common and a normal phenomenon that a lot of women face. It is called as Leucorrhea in medical terms. It is quite heathy as it has cleanses fungal and bacterial growth in vagina and has other and protective functions as well. The white discharge is considered normal, however, if you see any change in the natural fluid, there is a possibility that you may be having some infection in your internal organ. In this video, we will suggest you some natural remedies for vaginal discharge. Watch video.