Feelings Vs Emotions: People often get confused between feelings and emotions. They fail to understand that both of them are are two different human traits. While they may have very similar elements, there's a marked difference between what you feel and the emotions you express. In this video, Positive Action Coach Chetna Chakravarthy explains the difference between feelings and emotions, how emotions can affect mental health and how to deal with negative emotions. Watch this video to get a clearer insight on human behavior.