Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Chennai, New Delhi, July 20, Amid a nationwide uproar over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar demanded capital punishment for the person responsible. “We should hang our heads down in shame. This is a time when we need to put out political differences aside. As people of this nation, we must ensure that women are safe. We need to blame ourselves. I definitely demand capital punishment for the culprits,” said Khushbu Sundar.

