Generally, people pay a lot of attention and spend a lot of energy cleaning the entire house except bathroom. It gets the least importance. But you must be aware that bad bathroom Feng Shui can drastically affect your health, wealth, career, and emotion. If you do not want your bathroom to drain away the prosperity, you need to take care of your bathroom Feng Shui. Make sure your bathroom is not located in the center of your home, neither it is facing your front door. Also, a bathroom should not be in your money area or facing the kitchen. Apart from this, there are certain other important things you need to take care about. Watch this video to know about them.