also commonly known as SAUNF which we use in cooking and even as mouth freshener. The seeds are tiny, but they contain important source of nutrients and have immense health benefits. In this video let’s take a look at some health benefits of saunf.

1) Fennel seeds reduce inflammation: Fennel seeds are loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin C , potassium, calcium which help reduce inflammation, you can consume saunf with fennel water if you have any inflammation issues.

2) Beneficial for breastfeeding women: Fennel seeds are known to increase milk secretion and blood level of prolatic-(a hormone that signals the body to produce breastfeeding). Although, consult a doctor and then consume.

3) Cancer-Fighting properties: Fennel seeds play an important role in keeping your heart healthy-which found to exhibit Cancer-fighting properties.

