Festival 2022: A total of 179 special trains are being run by Indian Railways on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath, due to which more number of passengers are traveling by railways than usual. At the same time, passengers have also been allowed to travel by taking tickets from the platform. However, if you are traveling by train, then you should take special care of certain things or else you may have to pay a big price for it. In view of the number of passengers during Diwali and Dhanteras, Indian Railways has implemented many new rules regarding the safety of passengers. According to the instructions of the Railways, passengers are not allowed to carry any inflammable goods in the trains. Along with this, a list of banned items has also been issued. In such a situation, if you fail to follow the rules, then you may have to go to jail.