Festival 2023: Ladoo Holi Celebrated With Traditional Fanfare In Barsana | Watch Video

Thousands of devotees converged in the Ladli Mandir to witness the start of Laddoo Holi. Devotees get totally immersed in the celebrations

Festival 2023: Laddoo Holi was celebrated in the Shri Ji temple in Mathura’s Barsana. Tens of thousands of devotees converged in the Ladli Mandir to witness the start of Laddoo Holi. Devotees get totally immersed in the celebrations. The belief is that devotees actually get to play Holi with Lord Krishna himself.