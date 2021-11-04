videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/THE_HEALTH_SITE/diwaliFOOD.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/THE_HEALTH_SITE/diwaliFOOD.mp4/diwaliFOOD.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/THE_HEALTH_SITE/diwaliFOOD.mp4/screenshot/00000020.jpg” duration=”176″ mediaid=”diwaliFOOD”]Also Read - 8 Lifestyle-Related Factors That Increase Your Risk of Stroke

Tips for mindful eating : We know how incomplete festive season in India is without all those delicacies, tasty treats and mouth watering sweets and desserts. Food is what adds the joy of any festival. While devouring on all these delicacies, we might end up thinking about our diet and exercises that can get hampered due to excessive eating which may in turn lead us to avoid all the festive feasts fearing weight gain. Well you don’t need to worry about that as we bring a video for you in which we have suggested few tips for mindful eating that you can follow during festive season. Watch video. Also Read - Diwali 2021: This Is How Varun Dhawan Is Prepping Up For Diwali Celebrations, Varun Dhawan's Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video