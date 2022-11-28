Home

Video Gallery

FIFA World Cup 2022 Belgium vs Morocco Match Highlights | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022 Belgium vs Morocco Match Highlights | Watch Video

Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored a goal each to help Morocco stun number 2 ranked team Belgium in a Group F match at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Sunday. Belgium in a Group F match at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Sunday. Sabiri scored through a stunning free-kick to put Morocco in the driver’s seat before Aboukhlal doubled the lead in the extra time of the second half.Earlier, VAR had denied Morocco an opening goal at the stroke of half-time due to off side. The win helps Morocco replace Belgium at the top spot in the Group F table.

Written By: Keshav Mishra