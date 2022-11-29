FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil VS Switzerland Match Highlights | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil and Switzerland matched up in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil peppered Switzerland’s defense with multiple shots on goal but nothing went through. Halftime stood at 0-0. In the 64th minute, Vinícius Júnior appeared to score for Brazil but the goal was overturned by Richarlison’s offside position. The 0-0 tie was broken in the 83rd minute after Casemiro put one into the top corner.

Written By: Keshav Mishra