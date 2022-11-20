FIFA World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa, Jungkook, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin To Grace FIFA opening Ceremony
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will grace the opening ceremony. Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Nigerian music sensation Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie are likely to perform at the opening ceremony.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup will take place on Nov 20 at the 60,000-capacity Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 7 pm IST. First match will begin between Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 pm IST. Many Celebs are likely to perform at the opening ceremony of the biggest football tournament in the world. The sensational pop singer Dua Lipa is also expected to perform at the star-studded night. The famed ‘Waka waka’ singer Shakira is likely return for yet another Fifa World Cup performance. K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will grace the opening ceremony. Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Nigerian music sensation Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie are likely to perform at the opening ceremony. Nora Fatehi made her appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack ‘Light The Sky’.
