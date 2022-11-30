FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador VS Senegal Match Highlights | Watch Video

Match report as goals from Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford's Ismaila Sarr send Senegal into the last-16 at the expense of Ecuador courtesy of a 2-1 win in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on 29th November 2022 Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took the lead in the first half on a penalty kick. Ecuador evened up the game in the 67th minute, which would’ve knocked out Senegal and sent Ecuador to the knockout stage. However, Senegal scored three minutes later to secure a bid in the round of 16.

Written By: Keshav Mishra