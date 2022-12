FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot to Golden Glove, List of Awards & Prize Money – Watch Video

Argentina beat France in the World Cup 2022. This is the third time Argentina wins the World Cup after 1978 & 1986. Leonel Messi, the beating heart of La Albiceleste, becomes the first-ever footballer to score in all five different stages of the World Cup including the final and wins the World Cup Trophy. The 22nd edition of the World Cup just ended, and we have to wait for another 4 years for the next World Cup. Top 4 team Rankings: Argentina (Winner), France (2nd), Croatia (3rd) and Morocco (4th).Winners – $42 million / INR 347 croreRunners-up – $30 million / INR 248 croreThird Place – $27 million / INR 223 croreFourth Place – $25 million / INR 206 croreGolden Boot Award: Kylian MbappeGolden Ball Award: Lionel MessiGolden Glove Award: Emiliano MartinezFIFA Young Player Award: Enzo FernandezFIFA Fair Play Award: EnglandSilver Boot Award: Lionel MessiBronze Boot Award: Olivier GiroudSilver Ball Award: Kylian MbappeBronze Ball Award: Luka Modric