FIFA World Cup 2022: Interesting Facts About the World Cup Al Rilha, Adidas Used Water Based Inks | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fifa claims that Al Rihla, the official match ball for the Qatar World Cup, travels faster than any other ball. It is still early days in the tournament to sitting in judgment on that claim. It’s a good time to understand the nuances of the 14th successive ball created by Adidas. In Arabic, Al Rihla means ‘the journey. Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball to be made exclusively with water-based inks. Its bold and vibrant color is inspired by Qatar’s culture, architecture, iconic boats, and flag. The main design features of the ball, according to Fifa, are a CRT core and a speed shell. The core provides speed, accuracy, and consistency for fast-paced action and precision.

Written By: Keshav Mishra