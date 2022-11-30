FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran VS USA Match Highlights | Watch Video

Team USA's Christian Pulisic scored and injured himself in one glorious and painful moment on 29 November 2022, as the United States recorded a 1-0 victory over Iran in its do-or-die game.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday with Group B taking center stage. The United States (1-2-0) held on to beat Iran (1-0-2) 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the round of 16; Iran was eliminated with the result.

Written By: Keshav Mishra