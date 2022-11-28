FIFA World Cup 2022: Kolkata’s Football Supporters Cover the Entire Street With World Cup Decorations | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fans in North Kolkata, Dishari have decorated an entire street in the theme of World Cup. Football has forever been a lifeline for Kolkata. The world cup is currently being held in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup fever has gripped the entire city of Kolkata. West Bengal and particularly, Kolkata as the city of joy, is a sports crazy city all the time. Kolkata is full of football fans. It’s evident from the photos of favourite footballers and the flags that are plastered all over the walls and streets. If you go to Patuli, you will now meet Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo likenesses in street art in every alley.



Written By: Keshav Mishra