Top Recommended Stories
FIFA World Cup 2022: New Rules Out For Ticketless Visitors in FIFA | Watch Video
Qatar will allow entry for international visitors without tickets in FIFA from December 2. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the emirates during the month-long tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar will allow entry for international visitors without tickets in FIFA from December 2. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the emirates during the month-long tournament. Fans are encouraged to stay in the neighboring country and then take flights to Doha for the game. Check out the video to know more.
Also Read:
Written By: Keshav Mishra
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.