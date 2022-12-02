FIFA World Cup 2022: New Rules Out For Ticketless Visitors in FIFA | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar will allow entry for international visitors without tickets in FIFA from December 2. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the emirates during the month-long tournament. Fans are encouraged to stay in the neighboring country and then take flights to Doha for the game. Check out the video to know more.

Written By: Keshav Mishra